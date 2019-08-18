Massive Discounts on SUVs This Month – Vitara Brezza, Fortuner, Duster, Kodiaq

The SUVs in India not only face the challenge from downward sales growth but also from newly launched cars that have generated massive attention towards them

The SUV segment in India is on a boom and after hatchbacks, is the most preferred body types of choice for buyers in India. Ranging from compact SUV to the fill grown 7-seater SUV, there are many options one can look out for while buying a SUV in India.

However, due to the ongoing market slump that has led to at least 30 percent downfall in the Indian auto industry, SUVs have suffered too, largely due to the fact that they are more expensive than hatchbacks. Now manufacturers are offering hefty discounts on select SUVs. Here’s a list of the top discounts on SUVs in August 2019:

1. Honda CR-V – Discounts Upto Rs 4 Lakh

The flagship Honda SUV that was launched last year in an all-new generation has failed to catch many buyers even though Honda offered a diesel engine and 7-seater cabin for the first time. The pricing, however, was on the higher side and now Honda is offering cash discounts as high as Rs 4 lakh on the CR-V.

2. Skoda Kodiaq – Discounts Upto Rs 2.75 Lakh

Just like the Honda CR-V, the Skoda Kodiaq is a brilliant product with a 7-seater cabin and feature-loaded cabin, but expensive for the market that is obsessed with either brand tag or price. Now Skoda is offering cash discounts of upto Rs 2.75 Lakh on the premium SUV.

3. Volkswagen Tiguan – Discounts Upto Rs 1.75

Another premium SUV in India with a great overall package but high price as per the Indian market is the Volkswagen Tiguan. The 5-seater premium SUV is attracting a cash discount of Rs 1.75 Lakh from the German carmaker.

4. Toyota Fortuner – Discounts Upto Rs 1.2 Lakh

India’s best selling and most popular 7-seater full SUV – the Toyota Fortuner is facing competition from Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas, both of which offer a better overall package. Toyota is offering the Fortuner with an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh and additional Rs 20,000 corporate discount.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Honda CR-V Rs. 4,00,000 Skoda Kodiaq Rs.2,75,000 VW Tiguan RS. 1,75,000 Toyota Fortuner NIL Rs. 1,00,000 + Rs. 20,000 Renault duster (Pre Facelift) Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 Hyundai Tucson Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 Mahindra TUV 300 (Pre Facelift Rs. 52,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 15,000 + 5 Year EW Worth Up To Rs. 21,240 Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 19500 Rs. 25,000 + 5,000 Nissan Kicks 5 Year Warranty and RSA + 0% Interest rate for 1 Years RS. 35,000

5. Renault Duster Pre-facelift – Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh

The hotly contested compact SUV was once dominated by Renault Duster and Ford Ecosport, both of which fails to attract many buyers now, specifically the Renault Duster. Renault recently updated the Duster in India and to clear the old stock, is offering the pre-facelift model with a cash benefit of Rs 50,000 and Rs 50,000 exchange bonus.

6. Hyundai Tucson – Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh

Hyundai’s own premium SUV offering, the Tucson is the best looking SUV in India, but is expensive for the buyers who prefer Hyundai and look it as a budget brand. Hyundai is offering the Tucson with cash benefit of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000.

7. Mahindra TUV300 Pre-Facelift – Discounts Upto Rs 72,000

With the launch of the Mahindra XUV300, the TUV300 has taken a back seat and to push the sales, Mahindra is offering cash benefits worth Rs 52,000, free accessories worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

8. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – Discounts Upto Rs 51,240

The biggest slump that a car has suffered for the Maruti Suzuki is the Vitara Brezza compact SUV whose sales have declined massively. Maruti Suzuki is offering cash discounts of Rs 15000+ 5 years extended warranty, which amounts to Rs 21,240, or a cash discount of Rs 19,500. Apart from this, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

9. Nissan Kicks – Discounts Upto Rs 35,000

Last on our list is the Nissan Kicks mid-SUV, that despite being the sole Nissan offering in India now, has failed to attract many buyers. Nissan is offering a 5 year extended warranty and RSA on the Kicks with a special 7.99 % interest rate. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 35,000.