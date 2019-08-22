Massive Discounts On Sub-7 Lakh Cars In August – Alto, Celerio, Polo, Amaze, Dzire

The first time car buyers in India contribute to the maximum sales and we have compiled a list of sub 4 metre cars with huge benefits for the first time buyers

The Indian car market is one of the fastest-growing market in the world and the reason is many people who buy car here in India are the first time buyers, giving an advantage to the car companies, as the first time buyers prefer new car over the used car, giving sales numbers to manufacturers.

And so, manufacturers have to lure these customers from time and again with discounts and benefits, especially in a time when the auto industry is going through a turbulent time. Since these discounts are for the first time buyers, they don’t have exchange benefits to swap old car and avail additional benefits. We have compiled a list of best deals on sub 4 metre cars for the First Time Buyers this August 2019-

Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent – Benefits Upto Rs 60,000

The much-awaited 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 launched on 20th August in a new-gen avatar and will be called the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. To clear the remaining units of 2nd Gen Grand i10, Hyundai is offering cash discounts up to Rs 60,000. Hyundai is also offering the same discount on its sedan sibling – the Xcent.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel – Benefits Upto Rs 42,000

Currently the most sold car in India, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is unable to attract much diesel buyers ever since the largest automaker in India has announced to discontinue diesel engines. To push the sales, the company is offering cash benefits as high as Rs 42,000. The other options is Rs 25,000 Cash Discount combined with 5 Years Warranty.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel – Benefits Upto Rs 37,750

The hatchback sibling and India’s most preferred hatchback for years now is facing the same difficulty to find diesel buyers. Maruti Suzuki is offering the Swift either with Rs 35,750 Cash Discount or Rs 20,000 Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty.

Volkswagen Polo Trendline Petrol and Ameo Cup Edition Petrol – At Special Discounted Price

Volkswagen is celebrating 10 years of Polo in India, but the premium hatchback is not doing that good in the market, although it was the only brand last month not to register a loss. To counter the dropping sales, Volkswagen is offering the Polo Trendline Petrol at a special discounted price of Rs 5.31 Lakh. The Volkswagen Ameo Cup Edition Petrol is also being offered at a special discounted price of Rs 6.19 Lakh.

Mahindra KUV100 K6, K8 – Benefits Upto Rs 40,000

Although a micro-SUV, the Mahindra KUV100 competes with the hatchbacks because of the pricing and size. However, the KUV100 hasn’t got much buyers ever since it was launched. Now Mahindra is offering benefits upto Rs 40,000 (Rs 35,000 Cash Discount + Rs 5000 Accessories).

Maruti Celerio CNG – Benefits Upto Rs 34,000

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback, one of the worst-performing Maruti car is being offered with a cash discount as high as Rs 34,000 to negate the downfall. This discount is on CNG variant.

Maruti Alto K10 AMT – Benefits Upto Rs 30,000

Another Maruti Suzuki on the list is the most sold vehicle in India, the entry level Alto hatchback that is being offered with cash discounts as high as Rs 30,000. This discount is applicable on the K10 AMT model.

Honda Amaze – Upto Rs 28,000 Benefits

Last on our list is the Japanese car manufacturer Honda, with the compact sedan Amaze. As compared to the rival Maruti Suzuki, the Honda Amaze has not been able to perform well, although it’s the best selling Honda currently. The company is offering discounts of upto Rs 28,000 on the sedan which includes 5 Year Warranty + 3 Year Honda Care Prepaid Maintenance.

Terms Apply. Offers for First Time Buyer, Corporate Discount Additional. Offer Scheme based in Delhi, NCR