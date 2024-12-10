Massive Discounts Up To Rs 2.65 Lakh On Maruti Nexa Cars In December

Maruti Suzuki offers up to Rs 2.65 lakh discounts on Nexa models like Invicto, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Baleno, and more this December 2024

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is offering massive discounts of up to Rs 2.65 lakh on its popular Nexa cars this December, making it an excellent time for buyers looking to upgrade their vehicles. Whether you’re interested in Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, Fronx, Jimny, XL6, Invicto or Grand Vitara, the company offers exciting cash discounts and corporate benefits on all these models. Here are the complete details.

1. Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Invicto tops the list with maximum discounts of up to Rs 2.65 lakh in December 2024. Customers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh and an MSSF offer worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The offer is valid till December 31, 2024.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

With total discounts of up to Rs 1.86 lakh, the Grand Vitara is a good SUV to buy this month. The SUV is offered with a consumer benefit of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 55,000, and additional benefits of Rs 34,100. The Alpha variant gets the maximum benefits.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

This month, the Zeta and Alpha variants of the Jimny off-road SUV are available with total benefits of up to Rs 2.30 lakh. The former gets a consumer discount of Rs 80,000 and an MSSF offer worth Rs 95,000, while the latter receives a consumer discount of Rs 80,000 and a special MSSF offer worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

4. Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, Ignis also receives a consumer discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount worth Rs 3,100, and an additional benefit of Rs 7,211 in December 2024.

5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno is also offered with good discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh this month. Consumers can avail of benefits of Rs 45,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, corporate benefits worth Rs 2,100, regal kit worth Rs 82,626, and more.

6. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The company’s popular sedan, Ciaz gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 1.24 lakh. On purchase, customers can grab a consumer benefit of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000 and accessories worth Rs 64,199.

7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Fronx Turbo variant gets a consumer benefit of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000, and accessories worth Rs 43,000.

8. Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 also doesn’t disappoint as it is available with discounts of up to Rs 55,000 in December 2024.

Disclaimer – Please note that discounts may vary from city to city. Contact your nearest Nexa dealership to know the exact discount figures.