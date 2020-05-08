Mash Desert Force 400 Limited Edition Launched In France

Mash Desert Force 400 will be limited to just 103 units that will only be available in the European markets, and the bike has been priced at 4,994 Euros

Mash is a French motorcycle brand that has been in existence since 2014, and is extremely popular in its home country, while the brand also has its footprints in other nations. Given the increasing popularity of retro motorcycles, Mash had launched the Mash Force 400 with an Army Green paint scheme last year.

Now, the manufacturer has introduced a new limited-edition variant of the bike called the ‘Mash Desert Force 400’. Just like the Mash Force 400, the limited-edition model also seems to have taken inspiration from the United States Army motorcycles from the 1950s.

In terms of design, it gets a vintage fuel tank, spoke wheels, spring-loaded seats, twin peashooter exhausts, and a fender-mounted front number plate. However, the Desert Force 400 has some modern bits to it, including the digital instrument cluster, fuel-injection system, the front disc brake as well as the ABS system.

The bike gets telescopic forks up front, and dual shock absorbers at the rear. It sits on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, that are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The braking duties are handled by a 280 mm disc at the front, and a 160 mm drum brake at the rear, coupled with single-channel ABS. The motorcycle gets a 13-litre fuel tank and weighs 163 kg.

Mash has not revealed specifications of the motorcycle, but we do know that the bike gets a 397 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder motor. The power output is expected to be same as the regular Force 400, which belts out 27 PS of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque.

It should be noted that the Desert Force 400 is a limited edition model and Mash will only be producing 103 units of the bike, which will be reserved for the European markets. The French motorcycle manufacturer has priced the limited edition retro cruiser at 4,994 Euros, which converts to about Rs 4.13 lakh in Indian currency.