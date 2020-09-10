Maserati MC20 With Ferrari’s F1 Expertise Has 621 HP & 323 KM Range

Maserati MC20 costs USD 2,10,000 (Rs. 1.54 crore) and it will go on sale next year in convertible, electric and petrol versions

Maserati unveiled the Alfieri concept back in 2014 and six years later, it has spawned its production version known as the MC20. It may not share the exact design of the concept but the advancements could be seen inside and out. For instance, it can be had in petrol, electric and convertible versions. The 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 engine kicks out a mouth-watering 621 horsepower and 729 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with an eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and it helps in reaching 100 kmph from zero in just 2.9 seconds before reaching a top speed of 323 kmph. The powertrain dubbed the Nettuno has been developed by Maserati in-house and it has class-leading power-to-weight. Based on a lightweight monocoque chassis, it has a kerb weight of only around 1,500 kg.

The Italian manufacturer has used Ferrari’s F1 expertise to full effect in developing the V6 engine and the drive mode selector enables Wet, GT, Sport and Corsa modes. If you want to get brave, the ECS Off switches the traction control assist altogether. Each mode does as it says as the throttle, suspension and steering gets adjusted based on the modes chosen.

Besides the adaptive suspension, the Maserati MC20 is equipped with a double wishbone setup with active shock absorbers that raises or lowers the sports machines based on the driving mode selected. The all-electric variant of the MC20 is claimed to go from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds before attaining a maximum speed of 310 kmph and it has a driving range of 323 km on a single charge.

The brand has sought Dallara’s expertise in developing the carbon fibre tub to adapt all three versions with minor modifications. The designers at Maserati spent over 2,000 hours in Dallara’s wind tunnel to make the MC20 aerodynamically sounding without compromising the looks and the end result is nothing short of exquisite.

The coupe variant gets a large Trident badge, slender LED headlamps, bold creases, carbon fibre panels for front splitter, side sills and roof, sleek LED tail lamps, dual exhaust outlets, carbon fibre diffuser, sporty wheels, etc. The interior boasts of upmarket Alcantara and leather with blue accents while the cockpit certainly is drive focussed with a sharp design with 10.3-inch touchscreen having Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA), and a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster.