Maruti’s ‘Suzuki Connect’ Launched For Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga – Details

Suzuki Connect is now available as an official accessory on Maruti’s Arena cars, and it will allow owners to access various connected car features

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will now be offering its advanced intelligent telematics technology, Suzuki Connect, on its Arena range of cars. The connected car tech can be added for just Rs. 11,900, which includes a three-year data subscription. For NEXA customers, Suzuki Connect subscription can be renewed for just Rs. 2,299 for three years or Rs. 999 for a single year.

Suzuki connect allows owners to access a plethora of connected features, like security alerts, geofencing, vehicle status report, navigate to car, etc. Other than that, live vehicle tracking, driving analytics report, functional alerts, and roadside assistance are also available. The system offers connected features by using cloud-based servers via cellular network, and offers over-the-air updates as well.

Owners can connect to their vehicle via the Suzuki Connect Smartphone App, available on both Android and iOS platforms. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is offering Suzuki Connect system as a Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessory, available in over 2,800 showrooms across more than 2,000 cities in India. The connected car tech was launched back in 2018, available only on Maruti’s NEXA car line-up until now.

Introducing Suzuki Connect, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director of Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “In today’s technology-savvy world, it is very important to stay connected as it provides reassurance, a sense of security and peace of mind. Suzuki Connect aims to bridge this need-gap, by giving an advanced and digitalised experience to our customers. Built on the intelligent telematics technology, Suzuki Connect aims to increase user experience through its advanced features.”

He also stated that over 50,000 NEXA customers have appreciated the system to date, and an extensive nationwide study was conducted to understand the requirements of the people while developing the system. Features like intrusion alert, airbag deployment, tow away alert, etc., have been included as a result.

Driving reports offered by the system can allow drivers to analyze and improve their driving. The reports could help in reducing fuel consumption as well. Also, the manufacturer claims that Suzuki Connect is embedded deep inside the vehicle, thus keeping it safe and secure from outside tampering.