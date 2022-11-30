Maruti’s Innova Hycross Derivative To Likely Be Sold Via Nexa Outlets

The upcoming Innova Hycross-based Maruti MPV will offer a feature-rich and premium cabin while also boasting similar powertrain options as the Innova Hycross

With Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently unveiling the new Innova Hycross in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki is also said to be working on its own version of the Innova Hycross-MPV that will be launched in the country in 2023. This new Maruti MPV will offer a premium package for the buyers and is likely to be sold via the Nexa outlets in the country.

To start with, the new Maruti MPV will share its underpinnings and other mechanical parts with the Innova Hycross and likewise will offer a similar FWD setup. A number of changes will be made to the exteriors of the new MPV that will differentiate it from the Innova Hycross. However, just like the Innova Hycross, it will get LED headlights, LED tail lights, machine-cut alloy wheels, chrome elements, and more.

Inside, we are expecting a similar dashboard layout to be offered with the new Maruti MPV except for a different colour theme. The features list is also expected to remain similar and the new Maruti MPV will offer features like dual-zone automatic climate control, tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, reversing camera, ISOFIX seat mounts, electronic parking brakes, hill-start assist, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, powered front seat, ambient lighting, and more.

In addition to the standard safety features, the new Maruti MPV is also likely to be offered with ADAS safety tech that will include features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic high beam.

Just like the Toyota Innova Hycross, this new Maruti MPV will also get two engine options – 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol. For those wondering, the new 2.0L NA petrol engine churns out a peak power output of 174 PS and maximum torque output of 205 Nm.

The 2.0L strong hybrid on the other hand delivers a combined peak power and torque output of 186 PS and 206 Nm respectively. Both these engines channel power to the front seats and come mated to a CVT gearbox.