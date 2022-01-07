Maruti’s Creta Rival & Jimny India Launch Next Fiscal – Report

Maruti Suzuki will reportedly launch a midsize SUV developed in association with Toyota in the next financial year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to host a number of new products over the next couple of years. In the Calendar Year 2022, the largest car producer in the country will introduce the S-CNG version of the recently launched second-generation Celerio first later this month and it will be followed by the facelifted Baleno in the second week of February 2022.

In the coming months, Maruti Suzuki will more likely launch the updated version of the Ertiga and the XL6 before the arrival of the second generation Vitara Brezza, which could drop the name Vitara as it could be used for the midsize SUV developed in partnership with Toyota. In addition, the all-new Alto is also in the development for arrival in late 2022.

In December 2021, MSIL’s market share in the passenger vehicle space reduced 430 basis points YoY to 44.7 per cent as semiconductor issues hampered production big time. Before the launch of the new-gen Celerio hatchback, Maruti Suzuki did not bring any significant new products over the last thirty months but the scenario will certainly change over the next three years.

According to a recent internet report, Maruti Suzuki will launch two new Sports Utility Vehicles in the next financial year (April 2022 to March 2023 period). One is said to be a midsize SUV that will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. It could be the next generation Vitara, based on Toyota’s DNGA platform.

The architecture is already used in the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky compact SUVs and it will likely measure around 4.3 metres in length. It could be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a high degree of hybridisation. The other reported model bound for next FY will be the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV that will take on Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

The Jimny is believed to have received the green light for India but the launch timeframe remained a mystery until the recent report. A five-door version of the Jimny has also been in the rumour mill for India. Upon arrival, it will be equipped with a 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol delivering close to 105 PS and 138 Nm.