Maruti YTB To Likely Get Premium Features Like HUD, 360 Deg Camera

Maruti YTB will make its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will likely share the features list with the Baleno premium hatchback

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is currently developing an all-new model based on the Baleno’s Heartect architecture. Codenamed YTB and commonly referred to as Baleno Cross, It will help in further strengthening the brand’s SUV portfolio. It will be positioned above the Baleno with higher ground clearance and a coupe-like roofline.

The test mules of the Maruti Suzuki YTB have already been spotted several times on public roads already and its world premiere could be hosted at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and it will more likely go on sale shortly afterwards. The YTB is widely reported to derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine.

The same powertrain was previously used in the Baleno RS and it produced a maximum power output of 100 PS and a peak torque of 150 Nm. It is unknown whether same performance numbers will be offered on the Maruti Suzuki YTB or not. It will more likely be connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

To have an expansive range, the largest car producer in the country could a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre K15C DualJet four-pot mild hybrid petrol engine that can also be found in the Brezza compact SUV, Ertiga MPV, XL6 MPV and Grand Vitara midsize SUV. It could be available with a manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The Baleno Cross has several commonalities with the Baleno as the body panels and the equipment list will be shared. Recenty spy images suggest that the dashboard and centre console could also be carried over, and the interior colour theme could be different. The features list will likely comprise a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, adjustable headrests, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, a heads-up display, etc as in the premium hatchback.

The exterior will likely be heavily influenced by the Grand Vitara as the front fascia could gain a prominent front grille with thick chrome horizontal slat, wide air inlet, sharp LED Daytime Running Lights, etc.