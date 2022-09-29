Maruti YTB (Baleno Cross) Shows Exterior & Interior In New Spy Shots

Maruti YTB will likely go on sale in early 2023 following its world premiere at the upcoming Auto Expo in January

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Grand Vitara a couple of days ago and is competitively priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV is part of the largest car producer in the country strengthening its SUV portfolio and thereby aiming to garner a higher market share in the popular segments.

The calendar year 2022 has witnessed plenty of action from Maruti Suzuki as launches have come in thick and fast across different segments. Besides the arrival of the new generation Alto K10 and heavily updated Baleno, the second generation Brezza was also introduced a few months ago. At the 2023 Auto Expo in January, the brand will likely host the global debut of the Baleno-based SUV coupe.

It will further aid in consolidating the SUV range and more importantly, it will be positioned in the compact SUV. Codenamed YTB and commonly referred to as the Baleno Cross, the five-seater has been caught on camera several times over the last few months. It takes design inspiration from the Baleno and the Grand Vitara and will be underpinned by the Heartect platform.

The exterior highlights are a prominent front grille, lower central air intake, a split headlamp unit, forward dipping bonnet structure, black alloy wheels, a raked front windshield, coupe-like roofline, an integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a slightly sculpted bootlid, wraparound LED tail lamps, slightly squared-off wheel arches, shark fin antenna, pull-type door handles, etc.

The interior will have several commonalities with the Baleno premium hatchback as the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple airbags, connected features, adjustable headrests, 360-degree camera, HUD, and a lot more will be available.

As for the performance, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine producing around 100 PS and 150 Nm of peak torque will likely be utilised. It could be paired with a manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The Baleno Cross could also be available with a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine.