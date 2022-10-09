Maruti YTB (Baleno Cross) Interior Spied Revealing New Details

Maruti YTB will go on sale early next year and it will likely be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is testing a brand new model internally codenamed YTB and it has been spotted testing quite a few times already in recent months. The YTB is based on the Baleno premium hatchback, which received big update earlier this year and it will be a more practical avatar with higher ground clearance and probably larger boot.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB is expected to use a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine, previously found in the Baleno RS. It developed a maximum power output of 100 PS and 150 Nm of peak torque and was paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The same engine is widely reported to be employed in the YTB, which will take an SUV coupe form.

To have an expansive range, the 1.2-litre petrol engine or the 1.5-litre K15C DualJet mild hybrid petrol mill seen in the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Grand Vitara, etc could be employed. A new spy video of the Maruti Suzuki YTB or Baleno Cross gives us a lot more details of the upcoming model as the interior can be clearly noted.

The floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system of the Maruti Suzuki YTB looks similar to the unit found in the regular Baleno while the adjustable headrests, design of the dashboard and steering wheel appear to have carried over as well. Despite wearing heavy black wrap, the prototype looks to be in its close-to-production state.

It features a coupe-like roofline to distinguish itself from the standard Baleno while the front end takes inspiration from the Grand Vitara with the presence of a prominent front grille, possibly a thick chrome horizontal slat, wide air intake, sleek LED lighting just below the clamshell bonnet structure and a raked front windshield.

The YTB or Baleno Cross is believed to make its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale shortly afterwards. It will take on the latest crop of compact SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.