Maruti YTB (Baleno Based Compact Crossover) India Launch Next Year

Maruti Suzuki YTB is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India and it will reportedly be based on the same platform as the Baleno

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a number of new launches for the Indian market. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has been on a launch spree since late last year as the new generation Celerio, Dzire CNG, updated WagonR, heavily updated Baleno, facelifted Ertiga and XL6 have come by to strengthen the brand’s existing domestic portfolio.

To expand its presence in the SUV space and garner higher market share from it, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the new Brezza towards the end of this month. It will be followed by the market debut of the YFG midsize SUV and it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others in the highly competitive segment.

In 2023, Maruti Suzuki will further widen its SUV range as the India-specific Jimny lifestyle off-roader will enter the market. It could go on sale in the second half of next year as both five- and seven-seater versions are under development. It could be preceded by a compact crossover based on the Baleno’s lightweight Heartect architecture.

We do expect the volume-based model to make its world premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo in its near-production form. Internally codenamed YTB, it could sit below the Brezza and compete against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the entry-level sub-4m SUV space. Reports suggest that the Maruti Suzuki YTB could take design inspiration from the Futuro-e concept.

If it turns out to be the case, the YTB may adapt an SUV coupe body type giving it a unique stance. In the 2022 Baleno, the fifth-gen Heartect platform received reinforcements as part of structural upgrades and improved safety while the interior’s premium quality and the equipment list saw a big improvement and we can expect similar traits to be available on the YTB as well.

As for the performance, a naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a mild-hybrid tech could be employed and it could be paired with a five-speed manual or an AT as an option.