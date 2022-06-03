Maruti YFG & Toyota D22 To Likely Be Based On Suzuki’s Global C-Platform

Unlike previous speculations calling it Toyota’s DNGA platform, the upcoming Toyota-Maruti Suzuki twins will likely sit on modified Vitara’s platform

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are developing a midsize SUV which is expected to debut later this calendar year in India. Unlike the badge-engineered cars like Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the midsize SUV is developed taking each brand’s expertise across different fields to keep the production costs in check. And despite sharing a common platform, they will have a different top hat.

Maruti Suzuki’s version is internally codenamed YFG and Toyota’s iteration known as D22 could bear the production name Hyryder. The test prototypes of both the midsize SUVs have been caught on camera in the past but here we have brought you a few pictures giving a closer look at the Maruti Suzuki YFG in particular.

The trial production of the midsize SUVs has reportedly started at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka and they will more likely be unveiled separately in the coming months before going on sale around this festive season. Design-wise, the YFG has a strong resemblance to the fourth generation global Vitara and beyond that, both are expected to share the architecture as well.

The Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 will be pitched directly against a competitive crop of midsize SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The 4.3-metre long SUV is expected to be priced aggressively at the Rs. 9.5 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket and it will be offered in an extensive range.

Remember we showed you undisguised pictures of the global Vitara transported on a flatbed truck near Maruti’s Gurgaon plant in September 2021? While the Maruti Suzuki YFG could replace the S-Cross, the five-seater may not be underpinned by Toyota’s low-cost DNGA platform after all as it could sit on the Global C platform used in the Vitara with extensive modifications to its design.

As for the performance, the Maruti Suzuki YFG could be equipped with a strong hybrid system drawing expertise from Toyota. The existing 129 PS K14D Boosterjet engine from Vitara is also a possibility but no official confirmation has been made on it yet.

Spypics Source: GaadiWale.com