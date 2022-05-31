Maruti YFG (Hyundai Creta Rival) Spied Up Close Revealing New Details

Maruti Suzuki’s forthcoming midsize SUV has been spied once again on Indian streets, and its launch is expected to happen later this year

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new midsize SUV for the Indian market, in partnership with Toyota. Codenamed ‘YFG’ by Maruti, this upcoming model has been spotted a few times during road testing in our country, and the most recent spy pictures give us a very close look at it.

At the front, we see a horizontally split front grille, with an interesting mesh design, reminiscent of the 2022 Ertiga. The SUV seems to have a vertically-split headlamps setup, with LED DRLs on top and projector lamps down low on the front bumper. The bonnet seems to be fairly muscular, with a prominent bump in the middle.

The rear section has an extremely thick camouflage as well, but it seems like the forthcoming SUV will get a pair of LED taillights, with a thick curved slat running between them on the tailgate. A roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated stop lamp can also be seen here. Overall, we believe the design of the SUV will be very imposing, unlike Maruti S-Cross, which it is set to replace.

The interior of the forthcoming Maruti YFG has not been spied yet, but the design will surely have a premium touch. We expect features like a big free-standing infotainment touchscreen, Suzuki Connect, semi-digital instrument console, sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, head-up display, power-adjustable driver seat, etc., to be available. Reports suggest that the availability of ADAS is a possibility too.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer a ‘strong hybrid’ petrol powertrain on its new midsize SUV. The hybrid powertrain would be able to drive purely on electric power for a small range, and it will be significantly more fuel-efficient than its rivals. Other than that, a mild-hybrid petrol engine is also speculated to be available. There would be no diesel engine on offer.

Toyota will also launch its own version of this forthcoming SUV (codenamed ‘D22’). Toyota’s version will have visual differences over Maruti’s version, but mechanically, both vehicles will be identical. The production of YFG and D22 will be handled by Toyota. Both the manufacturers are expected to launch their respective versions around the Diwali festive season this year.

Image credit: Anmol Rampal