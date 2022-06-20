Maruti YFG (Creta Rival) To Likely Be Aggressively Priced Against Rivals

Maruti Suzuki YFG will likely be equipped with a strong hybrid and mild hybrid engines with manual and automatic transmission choices

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are co-developing an all-new midsize SUV for the Indian market and the former is expected to debut its iteration in the coming months ahead of its market launch around this festive season. Internally codenamed YFG, the five-seater will sit at the top of the brand’s SUV range and it will be more premium and feature-rich compared to the current crop of SUVs.

The Maruti Suzuki YFG will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others in the fiercely competitive space. It has already been spotted testing a number of times on local times and it appears to have several commonalities with the global flagship Vitara including the styling.

Reports suggest that the Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 will be underpinned by Toyota’s DNGA platform – a low-cost derivative of the modular TNGA. However, the chances of the YFG sitting on the latest Vitara’s Global C platform cannot be ruled out either. While no official details are out yet, the soon-debuting Toyota D22 (Urban Cruiser Hyder) will give a clear glimpse of what the YFG could pack upon its arrival.

The trial production of the pair of midsize SUVs has begun at Toyota’s Bidadi manufacturing unit in Karnataka reportedly ahead of their market debut. Whether it’s the DNGA or the Global C platform that can already be found in the Vitara Brezza, with high local content, the Maruti Suzuki YFG is believed to be priced aggressively against the competition and we predict a price range of Rs. 9.5-17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bear in mind that MSIL’s SUV portfolio will further be strengthened with the arrival of the five-door Jimny likely next year and a seven-seater SUV could be positioned above the YFG in the near future. The YFG will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine in mild hybrid and strong hybrid variants.

The midsize SUV segment is all the rage in recent years with buyers largely preferring to shell out extra bit of money to purchase upmarket SUVs. The interior of the Maruti Suzuki YFG will be a premium affair as well as it will likely boast a nine-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, sunroof, semi-digital cluster, HUD, 360-degree camera, six airbags, etc.