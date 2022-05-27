Maruti YFG (Creta Rival) To Get Segment-First Self-Charging Hybrid Engine

Maruti YFG will compete against a whole host of midsize SUVs including Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and is expected to be priced aggressively upon arrival

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are indeed working on a midsize SUV under their partnership. Internally codenamed D22 and YFG respectively, the prototypes of both were spotted testing on public roads a while ago. While the Toyota D22 could be christened the Hyryder, it is yet unknown what the Maruti Suzuki YFG will be known as but its domestic debut could be sooner rather than later.

Recent reports indicate that the trial production of the midsize SUV has commenced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka where both iterations will be rolled out. They are expected to be unveiled in a month or two before entering showrooms around this festive season (most likely September or October). Unlike the rebadged versions like Glanza and Urban Cruiser, they will have their individual tophat.

The Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 are believed to make a strong impact in the midsize SUV space against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. They could be priced aggressively as well (in the Rs. 9.5-18 lakh range) and they will be loaded with premium tech and high-end features judging by the spy pictures.

The Maruti Suzuki YFG could act as a replacement for the S-Cross but no official confirmation has been made yet. The five-seater is expected to have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it will sit on Toyota’s DNGA platform – a low-cost derivative of the modular TNGA used in compact SUVs like Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky sold abroad.

It could carry high content as well and the exterior appears to have taken plenty of inspiration from Suzuki A-Cross (badge engineered Toyota RAV4) retailed in Europe. In addition, the performance could be derived from a strong hybrid system as the Yaris Cross’ 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol hybrid unit could be employed giving rise to a self-charging tech.

The YFG and D22 could lead the way in terms of fuel economy and courtesy of a large battery pack, a dedicated EV-only mode could avail short runs helping in improved efficiency.