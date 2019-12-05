Maruti XL6 & Ertiga Posted Strong Sales Numbers In November 2019

Launched in August 2019, the Maruti XL6 is basically a pseudo-crossover version of the Ertiga MPV, it comes with a re-done front-end and is sold through Nexa premium outlets

The month of November 2019 has proven to be a good time period for the Maruti Ertiga. Last month, the popular MPV sold 7,537 units, which resulted in a solid 18% improvement over the 6,362 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

On the other hand, the Maruti XL6, which is nothing but a pseudo-crossover version of the Ertiga, has posted a decent sales number of 2,195 units. While not too high when viewed as a standalone entity, it’s definitely a pretty healthy number if you account in the low popularity that similar crossover versions of mainstream cars have had to live within the local car market.

The high demand for the Maruti Ertiga and the XL6 has also helped the MPV segment of the Indian car market grow by a healthy 15 per cent on YoY basis. Of course, even the recently introduced Renault Triber has played a part with the above growth but one can’t ignore the fact that save for the Ertiga, XL6 and Triber, all other MPVs, including the Toyota Innova Crysta, have posted a de-growth on YoY basis.



The second-generation Maruti Ertiga was launched in November last year. The second iteration of the company’s popular MPV is based on the lightweight HEARTECT platform and shares its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine option with the Ciaz. The second-generation Maruti Ertiga offers more space, features and performance than its predecessor, which has clearly worked wonders for the C-segment MPV.

The Maruti XL6 was launched in August this year. The pseudo-crossover is being promoted as a more premium model than the Ertiga. It’s being sold through the company’s Nexa range of premium outlets and is only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine option.

The Maruti Ertiga is currently on sale in a price range of Rs 7.54 to Rs 11.2 lakh*. It’s on sale through the company’s Arena range of dealerships. On the other hand, the Maruti XL6 is available in a price range of Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh*. It’s being sold through the Nexa outlets.

*ex-showroom