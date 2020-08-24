Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the premium version of the Ertiga MPV with a second row captain seating arrangement; sold exclusively through Nexa outlets

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is celebrating first anniversary of the XL6 premium MPV and has released an official statement revealing that is has gained more than 25,000 customers across the country. Based on the Ertiga, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a more upmarket version with updated exterior and the main change being a middle row captain seating arrangement.

The largest carmaker in the country claims that the XL6 has garnered nearly 14 per cent of the market share in the premium MPV space. Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety to offer an unmatched and smooth driving experience.”

The XL6 has helped the Indo-Japanese manufacturer in posting more than 50 per cent market share in the MPV segment as the majority of the sales is for the Ertiga. Underlining its premium nature, Maruti Suzuki retails the XL6 exclusively through the Nexa dealership network of 370 outlets. Just as the Ertiga, the XL6 sits on the lightweight Heartect platform.

The six-seater MPV won ‘Droom Auto Award’ for MPV of the Year and ‘India Digital Award’ for Online Interactive Marketing as well. It derives power from the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

The SHVS powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option. Available in four variants namely Zeta MT, Alpha MT, Zeta AT and Alpha AT, the XL6 has claimed fuel economy of 19.01 kmpl for the manual and 17.99 kmpl for the AT.

It is priced between Rs. 9.84 lakh and Rs. 11.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The XL6 measures 4,445 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and stands 1,700 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,740 mm and 180 mm ground clearance. It tips the weighing scale at 1,180 kilograms. The colour options in which the MPV is sold are Nexa Blue, Metallic Magma Gray, Prime Auburn Red, Pearl Brave Khaki, Metallic Premium Silver and Pearl Arctic White.