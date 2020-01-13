Maruti XL6 6-Seater MPV Sales Crosses 15,000 Mark

Maruti XL6 was launched in Late-August last year and in the latest news, the 6-seater premium crossover-style MPV has managed to cross the 15,000 sales milestone

Launched on August 21, the Maruti XL6 has managed to close 2019 with a total sale tally of 15,240 units. The latest feat goes on to indicate the positive response the 6-seater MPV has received from the car buying lot. It may be noted here that while the XL6 is based on the Ertiga, it gets a distinctive crossover-style look due to a totally overhauled front-end and many new styling elements.

Compared to the Ertiga, the Maruti XL6 offers a more rugged look that mimics SUVs to a certain extent. Other than the new styling elements for a more macho exterior, the cross-MPV comes with a premium cabin that is more appealing than that of the donor model. Moreover, the XL6 is being sold through the company’s NEXA premium dealerships, which offer enhanced car-buying experience.

Akin to the second generation Ertiga, the Maruti XL6 is underpinned by the company’s much-publicized HEARTECT platform that offers weight savings whilst providing a high rigidity. However, while the Ertiga is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, the XL6 is being sold only with a petrol power plant.

Powering the Maruti XL6 is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is shared with the Ertiga and the Ciaz. This petrol motor will even power the upcoming Vitara Brezza facelift. It produces a maximum power of 104.7 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual unit as standard and a 4-speed automatic ‘box as optional.

Another highlight of the powertrain is its SHVS mild-hybrid system, which optimizes the fuel-efficiency by equipping the Maruti XL6 with idle start-stop feature along with an energy regeneration system.

Also, it is worth a mention here that the Maruti XL6 is only available in the high-end Zeta and Alpha grades. These trim levels correspond to the ZXI and ZXI+ grades of the Ertiga, albeit, with a few additional features. Currently, the XL6 is on sale in a price range of Rs 9.79-11.46 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).