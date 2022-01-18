Maruti Wagon-R Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 30,000 – New Vs Old Price

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of Wagon-R by up to Rs. 30,000 this month, the details of which have been mentioned below

Maruti Suzuki had increased the prices of its cars at the start of this year, like many other carmakers in India, due to the increased costs of manufacturing (raw material, etc.) and transportation. The biggest price hike has been seen on Wagon-R, ranging from Rs. 12,500 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the variant chosen.

No other changes have been reported on Maruti Wagon-R apart from the updated prices. The hatchback continues to be available with two engine options in the Indian market – a 1.0L petrol unit (68 PS/90 Nm) and a 1.2L petrol unit (83 PS/113 Nm).

Both engines are available with a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. On the 1.0L version, a factory-fitted CNG kit option is also available (maximum power output reduces to 59 PS and 78 Nm when running on CNG).

Maruti Wagon-R (1.0L) Variant New price Old price LXi Rs. 5.18 lakh Rs. 4.93 lakh LXi (O) Rs. 5.24 lakh Rs. 4.99 lakh VXi Rs. 5.50 lakh Rs. 5.25 lakh VXi (O) Rs. 5.57 lakh Rs. 5.32 lakh VXi AMT Rs. 6.00 lakh Rs. 5.75 lakh VXi (O) AMT Rs. 6.07 lakh Rs. 5.82 lakh LXi CNG Rs. 6.13 lakh Rs. 5.83 lakh LXi (O) CNG Rs. 6.19 lakh Rs. 5.89 lakh

The top-spec trim of Wagon-R comes with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), 14-inch steel wheels (with wheel caps), power-adjustable ORVMs (auto folding), rear windscreen washer/wiper, keyless entry, manual AC, all power windows, etc.

Safety features include up to two airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door locks, door open warning, seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters (front row), central locking, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm, etc.

Maruti Wagon-R (1.2L) Variant New price Old price VXi Rs. 5.73 lakh Rs. 5.61 lakh VXi (O) Rs. 5.80 lakh Rs. 5.68 lakh ZXi Rs. 6.08 lakh Rs. 5.95 lakh VXi AMT Rs. 6.23 lakh Rs. 6.11 lakh VXi (O) AMT Rs. 6.30 lakh Rs. 6.18 lakh ZXi AMT Rs. 6.58 lakh Rs. 6.45 lakh

In the Indian market, Maruti Wagon-R competes with the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, and also its own sibling, Maruti Celerio. Following the increment, the tallboy hatchback is now priced from Rs. 5.18 lakh to Rs. 6.58 lakh.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi