Maruti Wagon R EV To Get Locally Manufactured Lithium-Ion Battery

The upcoming Maruti Wagon R-based EV will feature a Lithium-Ion battery that will be sourced from TDSG, which is country’s first-ever Lithium-ion Battery producer

It’s been a while since Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, has been testing a Wagon R-based EV. While the manufacturer has been tight lipped about its plans of entering the fast-emerging electric car market in the country, we have already learnt a lot of things about the upcoming model through repeated sightings and even through some of our sources.

If we speak about the exterior, the new model will look a lot like the regular Maruti Wagon R. The upcoming car will share its bodyshell with the hot-selling tallboy and will have the same tallboy layout. However, it will gain bits like projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new alloy wheels and it should even have a revised grille and bumper.

Even the interior will remain largely similar except for a new gearlever that will be used for the single-speed automatic transmission. Other than this, the cabin could get a new trim and an upholstery change. Also, the new car will be retailed through the company’s Nexa range of premium dealerships, which means it will even offer some additional features to justify the premium tag.

At the moment, not much is known about the specifications. Rumours abound that the new model will have a driving range of 180 kg, while the batteries will be capable of attaining 80 per cent charge in just an hour when being replenished through a DC charger. Speaking specifically about the batteries, the same will be sourced from TDSC, which is the country’s first-ever Lithium-ion battery manufacturer. The company is based out of Gujarat and has been set up jointly by Toshiba Corporation, Denso Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation.

While the manufacturing of the batteries will benefit from Suzuki’s expertize of efficient production, Toshiba and Desno will be responsible for the cell technology and module technology, respectively. Suzuki holds a 50 per cent stake in TDSC, while Toshiba has a 40 per cent stake and Desno holds the remaining 10 per cent stake.

Prices of the Maruti Wagon R based EV will likely start around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Like we said, the new model will be retailed through the Nexa range of premium dealerships by the end of this year or early 2021. The company’s first-ever EV will rival the Tata Tiago EV and the upcoming Renault Kwid EV.