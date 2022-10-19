Maruti Wagon R CNG Now Available With Big Discounts – All Details

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG makes 59 hp and 78 Nm in the CNG mode and the claimed fuel economy stands at 32.52 km/kg

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG is priced at Rs. 6.42 lakh for the LXi variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 6.86 lakh for the VXi variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The CNG version of the entry-level tall riding hatchback made its market debut back in 2020 and it has been well received by customers due to its affordable and fuel-efficient nature.

Now, the hatchback is sold with an attractive cash discount of Rs. 55,000 offered by dealers and it includes official discounts of Rs. 25,000 in the Delhi-NCR region. It has been said that the rise in prices of CNG fuel has affected some part of the sales and to lure in buyers during this festive season, good discounts are being provided.

It must be noted that the recently introduced second-generation Celerio is readily available across dealerships while the waiting period for the Ertiga CNG has dropped to just a few weeks. The Wagon R S-CNG was the third BSVI-compliant S-CNG model launched by the largest car producer in the country in 2020 following the Alto and Ertiga.

The standard Wagon R is retailed with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol and a 1.2-litre K12M petrol mill but the S-CNG is available only with the smaller petrol unit. The 1.0-litre K10B engine delivers a maximum power output of 68 hp and 90 Nm in the petrol mode while the S-CNG variant makes 59 hp and 78 Nm in the CNG mode.

The S-CNG trim is offered only with a five-speed manual transmission. It features dual interdependent electronic control units and an intelligent injection system. The water equivalent tank capacity is claimed to be 60 litres and the fuel economy stands at 32.52 km/kg. The exterior comes with body-coloured front and rear bumpers, a roof antenna, a two-tone interior, AC and heater, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and so on.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has steadily been expanding the S-CNG portfolio during the course of this calendar year and more new models are certainly in the pipeline.