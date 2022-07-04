Maruti Vitara Hybrid SUV (Creta Rival) To Debut This Month In India

The upcoming Maruti Vitara midsize SUV will sit on the Global C platform and will be equipped with a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is expected to launch an all-new midsize SUV next in the domestic market and it will likely be unveiled sometime this month. Internally codenamed YFG, the five-seater could be christened the Vitara and it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others.

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Vitara will have plenty in common with the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will likely be based on the heavily localised Global C platform that can also be found in the Brezza compact SUV. The midsize SUV could be priced competitively in India as we expect it to carry a sticker tag of around Rs. 10 lakh for the base variant (ex-showroom).

It will be sold in an extensive range and two powertrain choices will likely be made available as the top-end prices could go all the way up to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will undoubtedly be the most advanced Maruti Suzuki vehicle in the local market and will be the first strong hybrid model for the largest carmaker in the country as well.

The upcoming Vitara will likely be introduced around the festive season following the Hyryder and the mass production of both SUVs will commence next month at TKM’s Bidadi plant, Karnataka. The 4.3-metre long SUV will share its engine lineup with the Hyryder as a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain will be utilised in India.

The mild-hybrid unit belongs to Maruti Suzuki as the 1.5-litre four-cylinder k15C petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and around 136 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The same powertrain can be seen in the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 along with the recently launched Brezza.

It will be paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters. The strong hybrid engine sourced from Toyota will be linked with a CVT only. As for the interior, a nine-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, HUD, six airbags, automatic climate control, etc will be available.