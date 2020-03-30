Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta Petrol EX – Specs Comparison

While the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received a mid-life facelift this year, the Hyundai Creta got an all-new second-generation model

While the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling sub-compact SUVs since its launch, the Hyundai Creta has reigned the mid-size SUV segment in the country until the arrival of Kia Seltos. Both the SUVs received an update this year, and while the Vitara Brezza got a facelifted model with a new powertrain, the Creta was served with an all-new generation, both of which were first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

While the two SUVs belong to different segments, the top-end manual trim of the Vitara Brezza is priced almost identical to the entry-level variants of the Hyundai Creta. Since the former comes with a sole petrol powertrain, it will only be fair to compare the Creta’s petrol base variant with it. Take a look at the comparison below –

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Powertrain

Both the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Creat EX get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, and while the Brezza’s powertrain puts out 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque, the Creta’s engine makes 115 PS/144 Nm. The Vitara Brezza comes with a 5-speed MT, while the Creta gets a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Dimensions New Creta Vitara Brezza Length (mm) 4300 3995 Width (mm) 1790 1790 Height (mm) 1635 1640 Ground Clearance 190 198 Wheel Base (mm) 2610 2500 Boot Space (Litres) 433 328

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Features

Being the top-end trim, the ZXi+ trim of the Vitara Brezza comes with all the bells and whistles, but Hyundai has left no stone unturned either, and the new Creta gets a host of features, right from the entry-level trim. To begin with, both the cars have a height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt-adjustable steering and a sunglass holder in common.

On the outside, the top-end Vitara Brezza gets LED twin projector headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, auto-folding ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels and rear washer & wiper. Inside the cabin, the sub-4m SUV comes with features like an auto-dimming IRVM, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch SmartPlay Studio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, front and rear centre armrests, steering-mounted controls, push-button start and more.

In comparison, the Hyundai Creta EX comes equipped with projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 16-inch steel wheels and a shark fin antenna on the outside. The features inside the cabin include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, i-Blue app, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, steering mounted controls, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system and a day-night manual IRVM.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Safety

On the safety front, the Vitara Brezza ZXi+ comes with active and passive safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a high-speed alert system, Hill-Hold Assist (AT Only), a reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps as well.

The Creta is equipped with ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder and pre-tensioners, auto door lock, follow me home headlamps and low-type tyre pressure indicator as standard. All-in-all, both the cars score equally on the safety front.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Price

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s top-end manual ZXi+ Dual Tone trim is priced at Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the same variant with a 4-speed automatic transmission can be had for an additional Rs 1.42 lakh. The base petrol Hyundai Creta EX is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Comparison Verdict

While it might sound like a bad idea to buy a car’s base variant over another car’s top-end trim, the notion stands invalid here. The Hyundai Creta EX offers almost everything that the top-end Vitara Brezza ZXi+ DT gets, if not more; has a slightly higher power and torque output; and is a bigger and more spacious SUV since it belongs to the mid-size SUV segment.

However going for Creta EX over Vitara Brezza ZXi+, you have to pay around Rs. 25,000 extra along with compromising on some premium features like Leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear armrest, reverse parking camera, rear wiper & washer, alloy wheels, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, Auto AC and much more.