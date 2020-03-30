Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta Petrol EX – Specs Comparison

While the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received a mid-life facelift this year, the Hyundai Creta got an all-new second-generation model
While the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling sub-compact SUVs since its launch, the Hyundai Creta has reigned the mid-size SUV segment in the country until the arrival of Kia Seltos. Both the SUVs received an update this year, and while the Vitara Brezza got a facelifted model with a new powertrain, the Creta was served with an all-new generation, both of which were first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.
While the two SUVs belong to different segments, the top-end manual trim of the Vitara Brezza is priced almost identical to the entry-level variants of the Hyundai Creta. Since the former comes with a sole petrol powertrain, it will only be fair to compare the Creta’s petrol base variant with it. Take a look at the comparison below –
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Powertrain
Both the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Creat EX get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, and while the Brezza’s powertrain puts out 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque, the Creta’s engine makes 115 PS/144 Nm. The Vitara Brezza comes with a 5-speed MT, while the Creta gets a 6-speed manual gearbox.
|Dimensions
|New Creta
|Vitara Brezza
|Length (mm)
|4300
|3995
|Width (mm)
|1790
|1790
|Height (mm)
|1635
|1640
|Ground Clearance
|190
|198
|Wheel Base (mm)
|2610
|2500
|Boot Space (Litres)
|433
|328
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Features
Being the top-end trim, the ZXi+ trim of the Vitara Brezza comes with all the bells and whistles, but Hyundai has left no stone unturned either, and the new Creta gets a host of features, right from the entry-level trim. To begin with, both the cars have a height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt-adjustable steering and a sunglass holder in common.
On the outside, the top-end Vitara Brezza gets LED twin projector headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, auto-folding ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels and rear washer & wiper. Inside the cabin, the sub-4m SUV comes with features like an auto-dimming IRVM, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch SmartPlay Studio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, front and rear centre armrests, steering-mounted controls, push-button start and more.
In comparison, the Hyundai Creta EX comes equipped with projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 16-inch steel wheels and a shark fin antenna on the outside. The features inside the cabin include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, i-Blue app, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, steering mounted controls, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system and a day-night manual IRVM.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Safety
On the safety front, the Vitara Brezza ZXi+ comes with active and passive safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a high-speed alert system, Hill-Hold Assist (AT Only), a reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps as well.
The Creta is equipped with ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder and pre-tensioners, auto door lock, follow me home headlamps and low-type tyre pressure indicator as standard. All-in-all, both the cars score equally on the safety front.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Price
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s top-end manual ZXi+ Dual Tone trim is priced at Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the same variant with a 4-speed automatic transmission can be had for an additional Rs 1.42 lakh. The base petrol Hyundai Creta EX is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi+ Vs Hyundai Creta EX – Comparison Verdict
While it might sound like a bad idea to buy a car’s base variant over another car’s top-end trim, the notion stands invalid here. The Hyundai Creta EX offers almost everything that the top-end Vitara Brezza ZXi+ DT gets, if not more; has a slightly higher power and torque output; and is a bigger and more spacious SUV since it belongs to the mid-size SUV segment.
However going for Creta EX over Vitara Brezza ZXi+, you have to pay around Rs. 25,000 extra along with compromising on some premium features like Leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear armrest, reverse parking camera, rear wiper & washer, alloy wheels, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, Auto AC and much more.