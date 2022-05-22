Maruti Vitara Brezza Vs Kia Sonet – Specs & Latest Price Comparison

Here is a specifications and price comparison between the popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the tech-laden Kia Sonet

Maruti Vitara Brezza is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market. One of its biggest rivals is Kia Sonet, which is one of the best-equipped sub-4-metre SUVs in the country. Both these vehicles have seen multiple price revisions in recent times, but they still remain fairly competitive in their segment.

Here, we have a brief comparison (specs and price) between these two SUVs, to know which one is the better value-for-money deal.

Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Kia Sonet – Engine specifications

Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV is available with just one engine option in India – a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine. This powerplant is available with two transmission choices, consisting of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic.

Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Kia Sonet – specifications comparison (petrol engines) Specs Maruti Brezza Kia Sonet Engine size 1.5-litre 1.2-litre / 1.0-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol / Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol Max. power 105 PS 83 PS / 120 PS Max. torque 138 Nm 115 Nm / 172 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT 5-speed MT (1.2L) / 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT (1.0L)

Kia, on the other hand, offers multiple engine options on Sonet. The petrol engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated mill and a 1.0-litre turbocharged mill. The former engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the latter gets a choice between a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Kia Sonet – other engine options (diesel) Specs Kia Sonet Engine size 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 100 PS (MT version) / 115 PS (AT version) Max. torque 240 Nm (MT version) / 250 Nm (AT version) Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Kia also has a diesel engine option available. This 1.5L turbocharged diesel mill can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, and the power output of the engine is different for each transmission.

Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Kia Sonet – Latest price

Maruti Vitara Brezza has quite a high starting price, but the overall price range doesn’t go too high. Kia Sonet has a wider price range, and it is better equipped as well, especially at the top trim levels.

Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Kia Sonet – price comparison (petrol variants) Maruti Vitara Brezza Kia Sonet (1.2L petrol variants) Kia Sonet (1.0L petrol variants) Rs. 7.84 lakh[LXI] Rs. 7.15 lakh (HTE) – Rs. 8.93 lakh [VXI], Rs. 10.13 lakh [VXI AT] Rs. 8.15 lakh (HTK) – Rs. 9.68 lakh [ZXI], Rs. 10.88 lakh [ZXI AT] Rs. 9.05 lakh (HTK Plus) Rs. 9.99 lakh (HTK Plus iMT) Rs. 9.98 lakh [ZXI+], Rs. 11.33 lakh [ZXI+ AT] – Rs. 10.79 lakh (HTX iMT), Rs. 11.39 lakh (HTX DCT) – – Rs. 11.19 lakh (Anniversary Edition iMT), Rs. 11.79 lakh (Anniversary Edition DCT) – – Rs. 12.09 lakh (HTX Plus iMT) – – Rs. 12.45 lakh (GTX Plus iMT), Rs. 13.09 lakh (GTX Plus DCT)

Kia Sonet (diesel variants) Rs. 8.89 lakh (HTE) Rs. 9.69 lakh (HTK) Rs. 10.35 lakh (HTK Plus) Rs. 11.19 lakh (HTX), Rs. 11.99 lakh (HTX AT) Rs. 11.59 lakh (Anniversary Edition MT), Rs. 12.39 lakh (Anniversary Edition AT) Rs. 12.49 lakh (HTX Plus) Rs. 12.85 lakh (GTX Plus), Rs. 13.69 lakh (GTX Plus AT)

The cabin space is a little better on Vitara Brezza, however, the lack of equipment does hurt its case. Overall, Kia Sonet takes the win here.