Top 10 Selling Sub-4M SUV In Feb 2021 – Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Nexon

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza became the best-selling sub-4m SUV in the Indian market last month, while the Hyundai Venue slipped to the second spot

The sub-4m SUV/crossover segment is currently the hottest space in the entire Indian market, with a total of 10 offerings currently available in the country from different manufacturers. The segment registered a total sale of 54,850 units in the month of February 2021, which is 27,273 units or 98.90 per cent more than the 27,577 units sold in the same month last year.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reclaimed its position as the best-selling sub-4m SUV in the country in February 2021, with a total of 11,585 units sold. In contrast, the carmaker sold only 6,866 units of the car in the same month last year, which has resulted in a positive YoY growth of 68.73 per cent.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue slipped to the second position last month, with 11,224 units to its name. However, Hyundai had sold 10,321 units of the car in February 2020, which means that it recorded a year-on-year growth in sales by 8.75 per cent.

Sub-Compact Crossover/SUV Units Sold in February 2021 Units Sold in February 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,585 6,866 2. Hyundai Venue 11,224 10,321 3. Kia Sonet 7,997 – 4. Tata Nexon 7,929 3,894 5. Renault Kiger 3,226 – 6. Mahindra XUV300 3,174 2,431 7. Ford EcoSport 3,171 3,713 8. Nissan Magnite 2,991 – 9. Toyota Urban Cruiser 2,549 – 10. Honda WR-V 1,004 –

Venue’s cousin, Kia Sonet managed to record a sale of 7,997 units in the month of February 2021, while the Tata Nexon followed just behind with 7,929 units to its name. Tata had sold just 3,894 units of the sub-4m SUV in February 2020, which means the sales increased by more than double.

The newly launched Renault Kiger took the fifth position, with 3,226 units sold last month, while the Mahindra XUV300 came sixth with 3,174 units shipped. The homegrown carmaker had sold 2,431 units of the car in February last year, resulting in a 30.56 per cent YoY growth in sales.

The Ford EcoSport (3,171) finished seventh in February 2021 sales, with just 3 fewer units sold than the aforementioned XUV300. However, the EcoSport was the only car in the segment that registered a YoY degrowth in sales. Ford had sold 3,713 units of the sub-compact SUV in February 2020, which means that sales are down by 14.60 per cent.

The Nissan Magnite is one of the newest entrants in the sub-compact SUV segment, and upon its arrival, the car shook the market with its aggressive pricing. Over the months, Nissan has managed to sell a decent number of units, and in February 2021, the sub-4m recorded a total sale of 2,991 units.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s twin Toyota Urban Cruiser was also launched last year, and while it has not been able to replicate the Vitara Brezza’s success, it has managed to rake in fairly good numbers. Toyota sold 2,549 units of the Urban Cruiser in February 2021. The last on this list is the Honda WR-V sub-4m crossover, only 1,004 units of which were sold last month.