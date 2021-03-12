Maruti Vitara Brezza Sales Up By 70% Despite New Compact SUV Launches

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza led the compact SUV segment in February 2021 with 11,585 units as against 6,866 units during the same period in 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Vitara Brezza in the domestic market back in early 2016 at the Auto Expo. It quickly rose to prominence by getting the better of Ford EcoSport and achieved one lakh sales in less than 12 months since its debut. The Indo-Japanese doubled the sales numbers of the Vitara Brezza to 2 lakhs in a shorter span of time.

With new rivals getting in the act due to the increase in popularity of the sub-four-metre SUV segment, the Vitara Brezza’s status at the top of the leaderboard remained unscathed. By the middle of 2018, the five-seater reached 3 lakh sales milestone and as early as February 2019, 4 lakh unit sales were achieved to its credit.

The arrival of Tata Nexon in late 2017, Mahindra XUV300 in February 2019, Hyundai Venue along the course of the same year and more recently the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger expanded the segmental share by a big margin. But the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continued to be in the top three at least despite being offered with a single engine option.

The Vitara Brezza has reached 6 lakh sales milestone in India and the facelifted version was launched just over a year ago. The compact SUV segment endured a massive growth of 95 per cent in February 2021 as 54,850 units were sold against 28,169 units during the same period in 2020. The Vitara Brezza led the way with 69 per cent growth.

It posted 11,585 units last month as against 6,866 units during the corresponding month in 2020 as it finished ahead of Venue, Sonet, Nexon and Kiger. Currently, it is retailed with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine kicking out 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Priced between Rs. 7.39 lakh and Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus variants. It features LED Daytime Running Lights, 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels three dual-tone paint schemes, a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system and so on.