Maruti Vitara Brezza Sales Up By 4.82% In January 2021

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has revealed its sales figures for last month, and the manufacturer has managed to dominate sales charts once again. In January 2021, Maruti Vitara Brezza was the tenth best-selling vehicle in the Indian market, with a total retail figure of 10,623 units.

During the same period last year, i.e., January 2020, Maruti had sold 10,134 units of the Vitara Brezza, which translates to a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 4.82 per cent in January 2021. However, on a Month-on-Month basis, the sales of the Brezza have fallen by 13.28 per cent during last month, with 12,251 units retailed in December 2020.

The YoY growth is only marginally stronger, but it’s impressive nonetheless. During January of last year, the Vitara Brezza was solely available with a 1.3-litre diesel engine. The facelift version, which only gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine, arrived in our market in February 2020. Looking at the sales figures, it is interesting to see that the vehicle has managed to enjoy massive popularity among buyers even after the discontinuation of the diesel powerplant.

The 1.5-litre petrol motor of the Vitara Brezza is a naturally aspirated, inline-4 unit, which can generate a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Maruti Vitara Brezza’s price currently ranges from Rs. 7.31 lakh to Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it competes against the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Maruti is currently working on the next-generation version of the Vitara Brezza, which is being jointly developed with Toyota. The new-gen model is expected to launch in India in 2022. The vehicle will be rebadged and sold under Toyota’s brand as well, just like the current Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser.

The same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the current model is likely to be carried forward into the next-gen version. Maruti is also planning to bring back its 1.5-litre diesel engine soon, and we expect this powerplant to make its way under the hood of the next-generation Vitara Brezza as well.