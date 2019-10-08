Maruti Vitara Brezza, S-Cross 1.5L Smart Hybrid Petrol Launch Expected Soon

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and S-Cross are expected to get 1.5-litre K15B SHVS petrol engine soon in the domestic market

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the S-Presso in the Indian market priced from Rs. 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and it became the eighth model within the brand’s lineup to feature a BSVI compliant engine. Following the S-Presso’s arrival, Maruti Suzuki also announced that the sales of the BSVI vehicles had crossed more than two lakh units.

This was made possible through Maruti Suzuki’s strategy to bring in BSVI vehicles well ahead of the March 31, 2020 deadline. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer introduced its first BSVI model way back in April 2019 in the Baleno and it was followed by the Alto 800, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire and the rest.

While Maruti Suzuki admitted that it is open to launching BSVI diesel engine if a particular segment desires, the majority of its domestic range won’t have diesel units. The Vitara Brezza and S-Cross are prime examples and they are currently powered by only the 1.3-litre DDiS oil burners. The compact SUV has also come under tremendous pressure from Hyundai Venue after having lost the monthly sales crown in the segment.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza could be imminent considering the intensified competition. The 2020 Vitara Brezza could get subtle cosmetic with the addition of new features such as curtain airbags and sunroof. However, the bigger highlight will likely be the inclusion of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol motor with SHVS technology.

The engine that originally debuted in the Ciaz facelift in August 2018 delivers 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The same power and torque ratings with identical gearbox combinations could be made available in the Vitara Brezza as well.

The speculations surrounding the same mild-hybrid engine’s existence in the S-Cross have been there since last year and its launch will more likely happen in the coming months. In both Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, the engine will be upgraded to meet BSVI emission regulations and Maruti Suzuki could be eyeing to utilise the festive season to push their sales.