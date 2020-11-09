Maruti Vitara Brezza Regains Top Spot In Compact SUV Sales In Oct 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza got back to the top of the compact SUV sales charts in October 2020 with a total of 12,087 units

The sub-four-metre SUV segment has seen many new models entering in the last three years as the success of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport prompted manufacturers to step into the lucrative space. The Vitara Brezza has long been the segment leader but its position at the top has often come under threat.

The Venue bagged the top spot for consecutive months since its debut last year but the arrival of the facelifted Vitara Brezza with the petrol engine did help in getting back to its top position. The long awaited Kia Sonet was launched in July 2020 and it quickly got back to the top of the sales charts with a total of 9,266 units.

However, in October 2020, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza regained the numero uno status with 12,087 units as against 10,227 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales increase of 18 per cent. The Sonet was not far behind as 11,721 units of the compact SUV were registered.

Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In October 2020 Sales In October 2019 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (18%) 12,087 10,227 2. Kia Sonet 11,721 – 3. Hyundai Venue (3%) 8,828 8,576 3. Tata Nexon (55%) 6,888 4,438 4. Mahindra XUV300 (60%) 4,882 3,045 5. Ford EcoSport (13%) 4,599 4,326 6. Toyota Urban Cruiser 3,006 – 7. Honda WR-V (-20%) 1,100 1,367

With more than 40,000 bookings made across the country, the Sonet will continue to maintain its momentum and it will be interesting to see how it performs against the Vitara Brezza in the coming months. With a starting price of Rs. 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sonet is offered in three engine options and it boasts a host of segment-first features.

The Venue compact SUV garnered 8,828 units last month as against 8,576 units during the same period in 2019 with 3 per cent volume increase. The Nexon performed impressively in October 2020 as well as 6,888 units were recorded against 4,438 units in October 2019 with 55 per cent YoY sales jump.

The XUV300 did record good volumes last month as 4,882 units were sold against 3,045 units in October 2019 with 60 per cent YoY increase. The EcoSport managed to record 4,599 units as against 4,326 units with 13 per cent growth while the Urban Cruiser posted just over 3,000 units in its very first month.