Maruti Vitara Brezza Beats Venue, XUV300, Nexon, Ecosport In Sep 2019

Maruti Suzuki sold 10,362 units of Vitara Brezza as against Hyundai Venue’s 7,942 units and retook the lead in the compact SUV segment

After losing its monthly sales crown for consecutive months, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has bounced back to retake the top position in the compact SUV segment in the month of September 2019. The Venue has been posting strong sales since its market debut in May 2019. Having started with just over 7,000 units in its initial month, the five-seater peaked to nearly 9,600 units in July 2019.

The Venue did certainly eat into the Vitara Brezza’s sales numbers leading to it slumping down well below its usual average of 10,000 units. Last month though, the Vitara Brezza regained its top slot by posting 10,362 units as against 14,425 units during the corresponding month last year with 28 per cent YoY sales decline.

The Venue, on the other hand, registered 7,942 units and finished second ahead of Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. The Indo-Japanese auto major managed to sell 2,420 units of Vitara Brezza more than that of Hyundai Venue in the process. In the coming months, we could see the see-saw battle between the two heavyweights in the highly competitive space.

Compact SUVs Sales In September 2019 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,362 2. Hyundai Venue 7,942 3. Ford EcoSport 3,139 4. Tata Nexon 2,842 5. Mahindra XUV300 2,492

With Maruti Suzuki more likely launching the Vitara Brezza facelift in the coming months with 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine, the momentum could turn towards its favour for good. The surge in sales could be down to the massive discounts of more than Rs. 1 lakh offered on the Vitara Brezza ahead of this festive season.

The largest carmaker in the country recorded a total of 1,22,640 units in September 2019 with 1,12,500 units in domestic sales, 2,952 units in OEM supply and 7,188 units in exports. As a whole, Maruti Suzuki sold nearly 40,000 units fewer than during the corresponding month last year with YoY drop of 24.4 per cent.

In the current FY (between April and September 2019), Maruti Suzuki scooped in 7,40,911 units cumulatively as against 9,75,327 units with 24 per cent volume slump. In the domestic sales alone, Maruti Suzuki saw a decline of 27.1 per cent as 1,10,454 units were dispatched against 1,51,512 units in September 2018.

Hyundai reported 40,705 unit sales domestically last month while the exports stood at 17,000 units. When compared to the same period in 2018, Hyundai endured a decline of 14.8 per cent in local sales as 47,781 units were retailed twelve months ago during the same period. The encouragement came through exports as Hyundai witnessed volume increase of 13.5 per cent.

Data Source: Autopunditz