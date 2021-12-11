Maruti Vitara Brezza Reaches 7 Lakh Sales Mark In Less Than 6 Years

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza got past the 7 lakh sales milestone in just 69 months in India; ; quickest to do so in the segment

Maruti Suzuki has the Vitara Brezza as one of its high volume bearing cars in the domestic market and it has been consistent all along. The compact SUV made its local debut back in early 2016 at the Auto Expo and it targetted the initial benchmark set by Ford EcoSport and got past the American SUV with ease in volume tally before setting new standards.

The sub-four-metre SUV space is one of the hotly contested in recent years courtesy of the presence of many manufacturers and Vitara Brezza led the way by recording more than 15,000 units per month on average in its heyday. The five-seater breached the five lakh sales milestone in early 2020 and more than two lakh units were registered in the last two years.

It took Vitara Brezza the better part of a year to reach one lakh sales but the next three lakh sales mark was achieved in just 28 months. The SUV was available only with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS 200 diesel engine developing a maximum power output of 90 PS and 200 Nm until the BSVI emission standards kicked in as the oil-burner was shelved across the range.

The largest carmaker in the country took the opportunity to bring a mid-life facelift for the Vitara Brezza – accompanied by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing close to 105 PS and 138 Nm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Vitara Brezza is currently priced between Rs. 7.61 lakh and Rs. 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold across LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus trims. MSIL is working on the second generation Vitara Brezza, which could go by the name Brezza as the Vitara name could be used for a midsize SUV. Codenamed YTA, the 2022 Brezza’s pictures have already been leaked online.

It gets a whole host of exterior and interior revisions in response to the competition from more modern rivals and the cabin will boast of features such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, redesigned dashboard and centre console, updated instrument cluster, sunroof, and so on.