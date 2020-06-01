Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol Urban & Sporty Accessories Packs Explained

Launched earlier this year, Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol comes with minor visual tweaks and a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is available with manual and auto transmission options

Maruti Vitara Brezza has been the hottest-selling product in its segment ever since it was launched in 2016. Earlier this year, the sub-4-metre SUV received a mid-cycle facelift, which brought in a handful of visual updates, additional features and a 1.5-litre petrol engine that went on to replace the Fiat-origin 1.3-litre diesel motor. The Brezza has also got the much-publicized SHVS mild-hybrid system for the automatic transmission variant.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is available with some minor visual updates, including a new grille, LED headlamps, new front bumper, diamond-cut alloy wheels and updated taillamps. Also, while enough has already been said and written about the visual enhancements for the Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol, not many are aware that the 2020 model is available with two official accessories package. These have been dubbed Sporty and Urban.

As is obvious from the name, the Sporty package brings in a slow of enhancements that make the SUV look a tad sportier. It comes in a Natural Black and Silver colour combination with Red Carbon highlights. The add-ons that this package brings in include Front, Rear & Side Skid Plates, Wheel Arch Cladding, Grill Garnish, Roof End Garnish, and Side Body accent in the cubic finish, Fog Bezel Garnish, Rear Lamp Garnish, Designer Mats, Seat Cover, and Interior Styling Kit Package.

On the other hand, the Urban package makes the SUV look a tad more sophisticated. It features Black Carbon accents with chrome garnish. The add-ons that this package comes with include Front & Rear Skid Plate garnish, Fog Bezel Garnish, Roof End Garnish, Body Side Moulding, Rear Lamp Garnish, Seat Cover, Designer Mats and Interior Styling Kit Package.

What’s even better is that you can mix and match as all the above accessories can be bought individually to help you jazz up the Maruti Vitara Brezza to suit your personal tastes. These accessories can be added to any of the trim, starting from the base-level LXI manual model, which costs Rs 7.34 lakh to the top-end ZXI+ AT Dual Tone time that is priced at Rs 11.40 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The recently updated Maruti Vitara Brezza is powered by a BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that outputs a maximum power of 105PS and a peak torque of 138Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit. The latter works in tandem with the company’s SHVS mild hybrid system.