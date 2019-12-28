Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol Facelift To Get SHVS Equipped Dual Battery Setup

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched at the biennial Auto Expo in February with BSVI petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) appears to be lining up a slew of new products for debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It likely includes the 2020 Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. The subcompact SUV has been around for nearly four years and it has tasted tremendous success by topping its segment for long.

However, the competition in its segment has really intensified with the arrival of technologically advanced SUVs like Hyundai Venue and Kia’s QYI based on Venue is scheduled for launch mostly by the middle of next year. The five-seater is being sold with the 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel DDiS engine making 90 PS and 200 Nm. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

With BSVI emission standards just over three months away from implementation, stocks of the BSIV diesel engines are being cleared out as they won’t be upgraded to meet the stringent regulations. Thus, Vitara Brezza’s 1.3-litre diesel mill will be discontinued. It will be opted out for a BSVI compliant 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

The powertrain is believed to be plonked on to the S-Cross as well and is already in accordance with BSVI norms in the Ertiga and XL6. It will likely continue to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed manual as standard and a four-speed torque converter automatic as an option.

The SHVS equipped engine has a dual-battery setup which could enable torque assist, brake energy regeneration and idle engine stop/start. The improved fuel economy compared to the regular petrol engine meant the 2020 Vitara Brezza could deliver more than 20 kmpl mileage.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza gets cosmetic updates to keep its lifecycle rolling until the next-gen’s arrival. The sharper projector headlamps are accompanied by integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, more premium chrome treatment to the grille and other areas, new fog lamp enclosures, updated LED tail lamps and so on.