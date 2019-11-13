Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol 1.5 SHVS Launch Expected Next Month – What To Expect

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1.5-litre SHVS petrol variant is expected to generate 104.7 PS and 138 Nm; will likely accompany exterior and interior changes for the SUV

Maruti Suzuki has enjoyed tremendous success with the Vitara Brezza. The compact SUV segment leader for nearly four years has been facing intense competition lately courtesy of the arrival of new models such as the Hyundai Venue as it brings greater value to the table in many aspects.

The connected SUV with Blue Link technology is offered in a range of engine options allowing Hyundai to price it in a way to appeal for wider set of customers. On the flip side, the Vitara Brezza is retailed with a single diesel engine choice since debut.

While the frugal oil-burner has worked the magic for Vitara Brezza in garnering volume sales, it is important for Maruti Suzuki to address the stumbling blocks as the rivals are coming in thick and fast. Moreover, the 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced DDiS 200 diesel motor won’t be upgraded to meet BSVI emission norms.

The stringent emission regulations are coming into effect from April 2020 and Maruti Suzuki has already aggressively been expanding its BSVI portfolio since April 2019. Maruti Suzuki is preparing a mid-life facelift for Vitara Brezza as evident from the spy images we showed you recently.

Thus, a new petrol engine is inevitable and the chances of it coming along with the updated model are very high. The production of the petrol motor for Vitara Brezza has begun as we exclusively revealed and it will more likely be the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid mill.

The K15B four-cylinder petrol engine with SHVS technology produces 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque in other Maruti Suzuki models and the same performance could be retained for the five-seater SUV. The engine has already gained BSVI compliance in Ertiga and XL6.

It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic as an option in the Ertiga. The introduction of the new petrol engine is expected sometime next year and it will be accompanied by subtle exterior and interior changes including addition of more premium features.