Maruti Vitara Brezza Nov 2020 Sales Down By 35%, Sonet & UC Effect?

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza posted 7,838 units in November 2020 as against 12,033 units during the same period last year with 35 per cent YoY de-growth

Ever since Maruti Suzuki jumped onto the bandwagon realising the importance of the compact SUV segment, it has been reaping benefits from it courtesy of the Vitara Brezza. It beat the early benchmark set by Ford EcoSport and reigned on for years at the top of the sales charts. Despite the arrival of more rivals, the Vitara Brezza held on to its lead without much effort.

The five-seater was powered by only the 1.3-litre DDiS four-cylinder diesel engine producing 90 PS and 200 Nm for nearly four years. With the BSVI emission standards kicking in by April 2020, the powertrain was discontinued leading to the Vitara Brezza and other Maruti Suzuki models opting for the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer took this opportunity and introduced a facelift along with it. In February 2019, Mahindra launched its latest sub-four-metre SUV, the XUV300 and it was followed by the Venue from Hyundai in May and the Sonet made its presence felt since its debut a few months ago. Most recently, Nissan has entered the segment via Magnite, priced aggressively between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser, rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, has been available on sale since September 2020 as well. The Sonet, in particular, rose to the top of the sales charts in the very first month and regained it back from Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza last month. The latter posted a total of 7,838 units as against 12,033 units with 35 per cent volume decline.

The Sonet, in contrary, registered 11,417 units as Venue continued to be in second with Vitara Brezza dropped down to third. The Urban Cruiser recorded 2,832 units suggesting that the entry of the new sub-four-metre SUVs could have affected the domestic volume tally of Vitara Brezza. It will be interesting to see how it pans out in the coming months.

The Sonet is offered with three engine options and is loaded with features with different transmission choices as well pertaining to the needs of the customers. The rebadged Urban Cruiser offers better standard warranty than its donor and in a similar fashion to the Glanza, some customers are definitely preferring it.