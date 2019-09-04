Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a lucrative offer in the month of September 2019 as the total discount goes up to Rs. 1.01 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza had been the undisputed leader in the compact SUV segment until July 2019. The five-seater was introduced in India in early 2016 and it has achieved plenty of success over the last three and a half years. However, as with every other popular model, the Vitara Brezza has its competition caught up and the customer’s preferences are constantly shifting.

Hyundai’s Venue launched in May 2019 achieved more than 50,000 bookings in a very little time and it beat Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in sales in July by garnering 9,585 units. The arrival of Mahindra XUV300 has also proved to have made matters worse and combined with the difficult times the industry has been facing, offering discounts is playing a significant role.

With Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 10,000 corporate offer and extended warranty worth Rs. 21,200, the total discount for Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza mounts up to Rs. 1,01,200. The limited period offer is valid until September 30 and this has been the highest discount offered for the compact SUV.

With the three-year extended warranty, the Vitara Brezza comes with five-year total warranty adding up the standard couple of years. Currently, the SUV is powered by a 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 90 PS and 200 Nm. It is connected to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

With petrol-powered models being preferred by customers increasingly, the Vitara Brezza is expected to get the 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder SHVS powertrain. The motor debuted in the Ciaz back in August 2018 and it was added up to the Ertiga’s line up in November 2018 when the second generation went on sale.

It was upgraded to meet BSVI emissions standards only recently and the same unit also features in the XL6. It pumps out 104.7 PS and 138 Nm and is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. With Maruti Suzuki swiftly expanding its BSVI portfolio, the engine could be introduced in the Vitara Brezza in the coming months.