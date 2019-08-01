Maruti Vitara Brezza Gets Free 5-year Warranty Package, Hyundai Venue Effect?

Last month, 8,871 units of the Maruti Vitara Brezza were sold, while the Hyundai Venue was at a close second spot with a monthly sale of 8,763 units

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest-selling carmaker, has announced a free five-year comprehensive warranty package for the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The updated warranty package has been launched at no extra cost and looks like an attempt to prevent the recently launched Hyundai Venue from eating into the Brezza’s sales.

Basically, the 5-year warranty package is not being offered as the standard cover but is a ‘free five-year warranty’ offer that is being provided by the authorized dealerships. From the looks of it, this could be a stop-gap arrangement until the carmaker is ready with the facelifted version of its popular sub-4-metre SUV.

It may be noted that like other models in the company’s lineup, the Maruti Vitara Brezza comes with a standard 2-years/40,000 km warranty. The 5-year/1,00.000 km warranty package used to be sold as an optional extra until now. However, it looks like the heat from the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300 has pushed the carmaker to start offering this extended warranty package free of cost.

In June 2018, the Maruti Vitara Brezza found 8,871 buyers. This is only slightly more than the 8,763 sales of the Hyundai Venue. The Mahindra XUV300, which sold 4,769 units, took the third spot in the sales chart of the sub-4-metre SUV segment. Clearly, the popularity of the Brezza has been affected by the advent of the new models. In June 2018, Maruti had sold 10,713 units of the Brezza.

The free extended warranty package for the Maruti Vitara Brezza looks like a temporary arrangement to attract customers until the carmaker is ready with the facelift for its popular SUV. The updated version of the country’s highest-selling SUV is likely to be launched with an updated fascia, additional features like an electric sunroof and side airbags and even a petrol engine option.

Currently, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is available only with a single engine option, which is the tried-and-tested VGT-equipped 1.3-litre DDiS turbo-diesel engine that also powers the Ciaz and the Ertiga. The motor outputs a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.