Maruti Vitara Brezza Digitally Transformed Into An Off-Road SUV

Check out this digitally modified Maruti Vitara Brezza, built by Alpha Renders, which has been transformed into a rugged off-roader

Maruti Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market. Due to its popularity, it enjoys strong aftermarket support throughout the country, and plenty of custom parts are available for it. The customisation options are limited though, as extensive modifications are illegal in India, which prevents us from building our own version of, say, an off-road-spec Brezza.

However, if you’re wondering what an off-road Maruti Vitara Brezza would look like, then check this out! This here is a digitally rendered model, created by Alpha Renders, which gives us exactly that. The changes to the vehicle include a pair of auxiliary LED lights on the front bumper, and a pair of additional foglamp mounts on the blacked-out front grille.

The stock foglamps have been given an LED ring each, while the stock headlamps and DRLs (all LED units) remain unchanged. A snorkel has also been added here, to improve the water wading capacity of the SUV, and a tow hook has been added to the front bumper. On the roof, we see a luggage box, along with an LED light bar positioned at the front.

The new set of deep dish, blacked-out alloy wheels have been added as well, shod with large dual-purpose tyres. The suspension has been raised significantly, adding travel and increasing the ground clearance of the vehicle. At the rear, the chrome embellishment on the tailgate has been replaced by a piano black one, and we also see red-tinted glasses for the entire taillight pair.

The dark grey paint scheme looks good on this off-road-spec Vitara Brezza. One of the more interesting digital modifications we see here is the addition of a rear differential. Thus, this model is an all-wheel-drive SUV, perfect for exploring the wilderness. Of course, the engine would have to be upgraded as well, because the stock powerplant isn’t too powerful or torquey.

Maruti Vitara Brezza is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which develops a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. This motor is good enough for on-road driving, but not for off-road shenanigans. As for transmission options, one can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.