Maruti Vitara Brezza Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reached six lakh sales milestone within five years of its market debut and is currently sold only with a petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the Vitara Brezza in the domestic market back in 2016 at the Auto Expo and it set its sights on the early benchmark created by Ford EcoSport in the compact SUV segment. The Vitara Brezza quickly rose to the top of the monthly sales standings in the burgeoning space and reached one lakh sales milestone less than a year of its market launch.

Over the next eight months, the largest carmaker in the country doubled its volume numbers and resulted in more manufacturers hopping on the bandwagon. Amidst the arrival of new competitors, the Vitara Brezza’s popularity only increased along the due course and the three lakh sales tally was achieved as early as July 2018.

The five-seater continued to rack up volume sales as four lakh units were garnered in February 2019 and it took less than two years to hit the six lakh mark. Four years after its market debut, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer revealed the facelifted Vitara Brezza at the 2020 Auto Expo and it led to the debut of the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine.

The earlier 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS 200 diesel motor kicked out 90 PS and 200 Nm and it was paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol motor currently pushed out 104.7 PS maximum power and 138 Nm and is coupled with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The compact SUV costs between Rs. 7.39 lakh and Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus variants. The updated Vitara Brezza received a redesigned front grille with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, revised LED fog lamps, newly designed 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels and other minor cosmetic changes.

It is retailed in three dual-tone colour options: Sizzling Red with midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof. The interior features a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, etc.