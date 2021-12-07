Maruti Vitara Brezza Becomes Best-Selling Compact SUV In Nov 2021

Last month (November 2021) Maruti Vitara Brezza dominated the sub-4-metre SUV sales chart, beating rivals like Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet

Maruti Vitara Brezza took the top spot in its segment in terms of sales last month. The little Maruti crossover sold a total of 10,760 units in the Indian market in November 2021, while also registering a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 37.28 per cent as compared to 7,838 units sold in November 2020.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the Vitara Brezza saw a sales increase of 33.96 per cent in November 2021, with its October 2021 sales figure standing at 8,032 units. It is impressive to see the SUV record positive sales growth, especially during the ongoing market slowdown that is affecting the Indian automobile industry.

Maruti Vitara Brezza is only available with one engine option – a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol unit. This powerplant can generate a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. Transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The automatic version gets a mild-hybrid system, which helps improve the fuel economy of the vehicle. The Vitara Brezza is currently priced from Rs. 7.61 lakh to Rs. 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it competes with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, etc.

The sub-4-metre SUV segment is the hottest space in the Indian car market currently. Plenty of carmakers are operating in this space right now, and the abundance of choices attracts a lot of buyers every month. Citroen will be entering this segment as well next year, with the funky-looking C3.

Also, Maruti Vitara Brezza is set to undergo a generation change in India early next year. The updated model features plenty of changes to the exterior and interior design, as seen in spy pictures of undisguised models. The new model is expected to get a lot more convenience and safety features than before.

The new-gen Vitara Brezza will likely be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine as the current model, but with a stronger hybrid system on offer. Toyota will rebadge and launch the new model under its own brand as well, as the next-gen Urban Cruiser.