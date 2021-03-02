Maruti Vitara Brezza Beats Hyundai Venue In Feb 2021 Sales

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is currently priced between Rs 7.39 – 11.40 lakh, while the Hyundai Venue retails from Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 11.66 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)

The sub-4m SUV space is one of the hottest segments in the Indian market as of now, and cars like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continue to dominate the segment. This time around, the Vitara Brezza has been crowned the best-selling subcompact SUV in India in February 2021, outselling the Hyundai Venue by just 361 units.

Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 11,585 units of the Vitara Brezza last month, as compared to the 6,866 units sold in February 2020. This helped the sub-4m achieve a YoY growth in sales of 69 per cent. The Vitara Brezza became the eighth best-selling car in the country last month.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue finished second in the segment with a total of 11,224 units sold in February 2021. Hyundai had sold 10,321 units of the car in the same month last year, which means that it recorded positive year-on-year growth in sales by 9 per cent.

Talking about the Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki offers the car with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The car is currently offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 4-speed torque converter auto that comes with mild-hybrid tech.

The car’s equipment list consists of LED projector auto headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, height-adjustable driver’s seat and so on. The safety tech includes dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, a reverse parking camera, a high-speed alert system, and front seatbelts reminders.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Vitara Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.39 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant. Apart from its arch-rival Hyundai Venue, the Maruti Suzuki sub-4m SUV also rivals the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.