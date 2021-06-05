Maruti-Toyota’s Creta Rival SUV To Be Produced At TKM’s Bidadi Plant

The upcoming Maruti and Toyota Creta/Seltos rival SUVs will be manufactured at the TKM’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka

Last year, Maruti Suzuki revealed in a regulatory filing that Toyota’s Bidadi manufacturing facility in Karnataka will be responsible for the production of a new model, which will be sold under both the brands. This model was said to be the Vitara Brezza, but the later company has stated that this will be a new vehicle.

Previously the Maruti Suzuki’s plans for the upcoming vehicles had come to light, which included five new UVs for the Indian market – one new MPV and four new SUVs. Among these, a Creta-rivaling SUV was mentioned to debut by the second half of 2022, which makes it the perfect candidate to begin production that year.

This new SUV will be based on Toyota’s DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture), which is a platform designed specifically for emerging markets. This near-4.3-meter vehicle will be sold under both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota banners, but unlike the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the styling is expected to be significantly different on both, in order to differentiate them from each other just like Creta & Seltos.

Apart from the shared underpinnings, the powerplant will be the same on both vehicles. This will likely be the 1.5-litre ‘K-series’ petrol motor, capable of generating 105 PS and 138 Nm that is already on use in Brezza or a new unit altogether. Mild-hybrid tech will probably be offered as standard, and there will be the option for an automatic gearbox as well.

We also expect Toyota’s offering to be more upmarket than that of Maruti, and the former will be priced higher as well, just like we’ve seen on the Urban Cruiser/Vitara Brezza. With the launch of the midsize SUV, Toyota will be filling an important gap in its lineup. As for Maruti, it currently has an offering in that segment, the S-Cross, but it does not cover the entire segment.

As for the Hyundai Creta, it has enjoyed massive success in India, and in its second-generation avatar, it is extremely popular among buyers. Its cousin, the Kia Seltos, is also one of the highest-selling SUVs in India. With the arrival of Toyota and Maruti’s new SUVs in this market space, things are sure to get much more competitive.