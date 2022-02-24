Maruti-Toyota To Likely Produce Electric Vehicles At Gujarat Plant

Maruti-Toyota electric SUV is expected to arrive in the coming years with a possible real-world driving range of around 500 km on a single charge

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat could be utilised for rolling out future electric cars from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The Japanese manufacturer has been approved for benefits under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme framed by the central government. Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told in a recent interaction that discussions are on regarding the same.

He was quoted saying, “That part is still in discussions by Suzuki Japan. We haven’t received any final result. But we have to carefully see.” In December 2021, Toyota showcased a slew of electrified concepts across different segments including SUV and pickup truck, as 14 new zero-emission models underlined the brand’s commitment towards the future.

Its luxury arm, Lexus, is aimed to go all-electric by 2035 under Toyota’s $70 billion electrification plan as well. Ayukawa does not yet know whether any of the global bound EVs would make their way to India or not. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s local partnership is certainly flourishing as the sales of Glanza (rebadged Baleno) and Urban Cruiser (rebadged Vitara Brezza) have already crossed the one lakh mark in India.

The Japanese duo is looking at bringing more new models under their collaboration. The recently launched Baleno facelift will likely be launched as the updated Glanza with changes in the second of next month while the soon-arriving new-gen Vitara Brezza will be badge-engineered to bring up the new Urban Cruiser, likely by the middle of 2022.

The rebadged Ciaz known as Toyota Belta and badge-swapped Ertiga called the Rumion are also expected to launch in India in the near future. However, the biggest launch from the partnership this year will be a midsize five-seater SUV. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are working on an SUV based on the latter’s DNGA architecture and it could be launched later this year.

Unlike the badge-engineered products, the midsize SUV will have different top hats as they are developed based on each brand’s requirements despite having several commonalities. The first electric SUV from the partnership could arrive by 2025 in the possible price range of Rs. 13-15 lakh. Maruti Suzuki’s YY8 e-SUV will sit on the 27PL, a derivative of Toyota’s 40PL global platform. Expect both 2WD and 4WD configurations upon arrival with a real-world range of up to 500 km.