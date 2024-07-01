Maruti & Toyota To Launch SUVs Rivalling XUV700 Next Year

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are set to launch seven-seater versions of the Grand Vitara and Hyryder, aiming to compete directly with the XUV700

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are reportedly working to introduce new three-row SUVs aimed at competing with models like the Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian automotive market. Here are the complete details about these upcoming SUVs. Take a look.

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater

Various media reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki is developing a seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara, anticipated to launch later this year. The 7-seater mid-size SUV will likely get a few design changes than the current-gen Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Under the hood, the upcoming SUV might continue to retain the current 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol engine options.

In terms of interior, the SUV will come equipped with a multi-function steering wheel with multimedia controls, an instrument cluster with a small Multi-Information Display (MID), a two-speaker audio system, auto AC, rear AC vents and a 12V charging socket. That being said, it remains to be seen if the Grand Vitara will be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations in the Indian market.

2. Toyota Hyryder 7-Seater

The three-row Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to have a starting price of just over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival. It will compete with other six- and seven-seater models derived from five-seater midsize SUVs, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar.

The current Hyryder has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, which will likely remain unchanged in the upcoming seven-seater version. However, it is expected to feature a completely new interior theme, incorporating additional features and advanced technologies to distinguish it from its five-seater counterpart.

Regarding performance, the seven-seater Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to retain the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine and the 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. The former might be offered in the lower- and mid-spec variants, while the top-end trims could feature the more fuel-efficient strong hybrid powertrain but no official confirmation has been made yet.