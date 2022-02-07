Maruti & Toyota Midsize SUVs To Feature Strong Hybrid Petrol Engines

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s forthcoming midsize SUV will be powered by a proper hybrid powertrain, which should make it very fuel-efficient

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are co-developing a few vehicles for the Indian market. One among these upcoming cars is a brand-new midsize SUV, which is expected to debut sometime this year. This new SUV will be manufactured by Toyota for both brands, and it will be underpinned by the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA).

Codenamed ‘YFG’ by Maruti Suzuki and ‘D22’ by Toyota, this upcoming midsize SUV will feature an electrified powertrain – a petrol engine paired with an electric motor. This won’t be like the mild-hybrid system available on Maruti Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, etc., but more like the hybrid system on Toyota Camry. This electrified system is expected to offer an electric-only driving mode as well.

Further details about this powertrain are still under wraps, but speculation suggests that the petrol engine will likely be a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 unit. Thanks to the boost from the hybrid system, the upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV will be more fuel-efficient than rivals, without compromising on power.

We also expect plenty of premium features to be available here, likely including a large touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and plenty more. With upmarket features, Maruti and Toyota will be able to compete with rivals from Kia, Hyundai, and MG. It should be noted that Maruti’s current midsize SUV – S-Cross – falls short of the competition in terms of equipment and features.

This forthcoming SUV will serve as a replacement for the S-Cross in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup. As for Toyota, this will be its first step into this segment in the Indian market. Apart from Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor, this new SUV will compete with Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, and Renault Duster.

Tata is developing a midsize SUV as well, which is expected to arrive in a year or two. Other than that, Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the next-gen Vitara Brezza and Baleno facelift, which will then be introduced by Toyota as the updated Urban Cruiser and Glanza, respectively.

Images are for representation only