Maruti-Toyota Midsize SUV To Target 5-Star GNCAP Rating – Report

The midsize SUV developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will have in-car connectivity based features as well in its top-end variants reportedly

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) rules the roost in the affordable mass-market space courtesy of its expansive range but the steady growth in compact and midsize SUV segments has prompted a rethink. The largest carmaker in the country does have the Vitara Brezza in the sub-four-metre SUV segment but for nearly six years, it received a noticeable update only once.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will introduce the second generation Celerio on November 10 with a host of updates inside and out and is expected to be followed by a number of mid-life updates for models in its portfolio while speculations surrounding the arrival of the Jimny, an SUV coupe based on Baleno, midsize SUV jointly developed with Toyota and other models exist.

The all-new Suzuki S-Cross is said to make its global debut by the end of this month and it could venture into the Indian market in 2022 as well. With Indian manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra bringing in their new cars with high safety standards meeting the Global NCAP expectations, Maruti Suzuki has been receiving criticism in aplenty for its poorly rated cars.

More recently, the Baleno was given zero stars in the Latin NCAP crash tests and it sits on the widely used HEARTECT platform that will more likely be available on the upcoming Celerio as well. According to a report, things could change for the better as Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming range of cars will focus more on safety.

The company will reportedly focus on launching SUVs and hatchbacks with improved safety and the new SUV developed in alliance with Toyota will likely aim at a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. The report further noted that the production costs will increase as a result of improved safety. To address modern competition, MSIL will focus on connected car tech as well.

It will be emphasised on the upcoming midsize SUV developed with Toyota as its high-end variants will be equipped with in-car connectivity based features. Reports indicate that the midsize SUV won’t follow the rebadge treatment as Glanza and Urban Cruiser, as both brands will develop the five-seater based on their preference and it could share the affordable iteration of the TNGA architecture.