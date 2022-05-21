Maruti-Toyota Midsize SUV (Creta Rival) To Be Feature Rich – Details

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have already begun trial production of their upcoming jointly-developed midsize SUV, which will debut later this year

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are currently working together on a few new vehicles for the Indian car market. Among these upcoming models, the most anticipated vehicle is their new midsize SUV. Codenamed ‘YFG’ by Maruti and ‘D22’ by Toyota, this new SUV will go on sale in India under both car brands separately.

Thanks to spy pictures, we know that there will be significant differences in design between Maruti’s and Toyota’s versions. The SUV will be manufactured at the latter’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. As per reports, it will be underpinned by DNGA or TNGA-B platform, which will be heavily localised to keep the costs down.

The upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV will get a long list of equipment and features, in order to fight off competition from Hyundai, Kia, and MG. This would include a large touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), connected car tech, sunroof, ventilated seats, heads-up display, and a lot more.

We also expect a lot of safety equipment to be offered here, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, 360-degree camera, hill start assist, hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc. The new platform is expected to offer great crash protection as well. As for the powertrain, electrification will be the way to go.

The interior design is a complete mystery at this point, but we expect modern styling and upmarket upholstery options to be available here. The top trim levels might even get premium leatherette seat covers. The cabin colour theme will likely be different between the two models, similar to what we see on Glanza and Baleno.

Both SUVs would likely have two petrol engine options on offer, one with mild-hybrid assistance and the other with a proper hybrid system. The batteries for these powertrains will be produced by TDS, a joint venture between Suzuki, Toshiba, and Toyota-owned Denso. There won’t be a diesel engine option on offer.

The forthcoming Toyota and Maruti midsize SUVs are expected to launch near the Diwali festive season, and trial production had reportedly begun last month. Upon launch, it will be a rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, etc.

Images are for representation only