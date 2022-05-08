Maruti-Toyota Midsize SUV Could Offer Segment-Leading Fuel Efficiency

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s new C-segment SUV is expected to get a “strong” hybrid powertrain, which should offer best-in-class fuel economy

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are co-developing a few new vehicles for the Indian market, one of which is a new C-segment SUV. This new model will be sold by both the manufacturers under their respective brands, and both versions will have a few visual differences between them, as revealed by spy pictures.

While not much is known about Maruti and Toyota’s forthcoming midsize SUVs, there are plenty of speculations floating around. Both the SUVs are expected to be available with two petrol engine options – one with a mild-hybrid system and the other with a proper hybrid system. There won’t be any diesel engine option available, but we believe it won’t be necessary!

The hybrid powertrain of the upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV will likely offer the best fuel efficiency in the segment. The technical specifications are not known yet, and some reports even suggest that both brands will use different hybrid engines. This seems unlikely, as it would increase production costs without any significant benefits.

We expect the mild-hybrid engine option to have impressive fuel efficiency figures too. This will likely be the same powertrain that does duty on the new Ertiga and XL6. The transmission options will likely consist of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic system, both of which will send power to the front wheels.

There will be plenty of impressive features on offer here, to ensure that the SUV is competitive in its segment. We expect a large touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, connected car tech, 360-degree camera, heads-up display (HUD), cruise control, six airbags, etc., to be available. There might be a few segment-first features on offer too.

This new model will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant, in Karnataka. Both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are expected to introduce their version of this SUV towards this year’s Diwali season, likely not too far away from each other. Maruti’s version is expected to replace the ageing S-Cross, while this will be the first time Toyota will enter this segment.

