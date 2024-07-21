Maruti & Toyota Launching New 7-Seater SUVs Next Year In India

Expected to launch next year, the 7-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is under development

Expected to launch next year, the 7-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is currently in development, with a Toyota Hyryder 7-seater to follow. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has a strong presence in the mid-size SUV segment with the Grand Vitara, and its cousin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, is also performing well in the market. However, the Indian automaker has yet to tap into the 7-seater SUV segment.

Reports indicate that a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara is expected to launch in 2025, followed by the Toyota Hyryder 7-seater. Maruti Suzuki aims to compete with models like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700 by offering a practical alternative in the 7-seater SUV segment.

Internally codenamed Y-17, the 7-seater Grand Vitara will have a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-based counterpart. Both models will be built on the familiar global C platform but with an extended wheelbase to accommodate the additional row of seats.

The 7-seater versions will continue to use the existing 1.5-litre K15C petrol and 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engines. The naturally aspirated engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the strong hybrid engine will come with an e-CVT gearbox.

The styling is expected to be largely similar to the current models, with some unique design elements for the 7-seater Grand Vitara to enhance its road presence. Both the Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be launched with a slight premium over the 5-seat model, and we expect the 7-seat model to start from Rs 13 lakh and go up to Rs 22 lakhs.

For reference, the Grand Vitara 5-seater is currently priced from Rs 10.99 to Rs 20.09 lakh.

According to some media reports, the Grand Vitara and Hyryder 7-seater versions will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. This plant, set to be operational by 2025, will see the 7-seater SUV as the first vehicle to roll off its assembly line. Currently, the 5-seater Grand Vitara and Hyryder are produced at Toyota’s Bidadi manufacturing facility.